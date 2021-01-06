Wonder Woman 1984's Patty Jenkins SLAMS 'war' claims with WB: Let's chill the dramatic headlines

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins' recent statements regarding her journey at Warner Bros which caused confusion among fans. The filmmaker clarified there was no "war" in the studio.

Patty Jenkins recently spilt the beans on the difficult journey she chattered over the decade to bring Wonder Woman. The director appeared on WTF and spoke to the host Marc Maron and spoke about the numerous unexpected turns during the journey. The conversation took a different turn on social media when it is was interpreted that there was a contentious relationship between Jenkins and Warner Bro. As numerous headlines mentioned "war" in their reports, the filmmaker took to Twitter and issued a statement to clarify the recent developments.

"Versions of this article seems to be everywhere and not true. There was no "war" with warner bros. over ww. I'm talking about 10 years of discussions with 10 different execs through them. And whole beard thing was about other projects at other studios," she tweeted. "I felt extremely supported in my vision on both films by @wbpictures, @ZackSnyder all the producers and everyone on board our eventual team. Just was a long road to get to make it. Let's chill the dramatic headlines like "war"," the director added.

As reported by Comicbook.com, Jenkins revealed on the podcast that WB wanted to hire her "like a beard." "They wanted me to walk around on set as a woman, but it was their story and their vision,” Jenkins said. “And my ideas? They didn’t even want to read my script. There was such mistrust of a different way of doing things and a different point of view," she added.

The filmmaker said that even when she first joined Wonder Woman, there were numerous suggestions presented to her. "But I was like, ‘Women don’t want to see that. Her being harsh and tough and cutting people’s heads off, that’s not what— I’m a Wonder Woman fan, that’s not what we’re looking for. Still, I could feel that shaky nervousness [on their part] of my point of view," she said.

