Wonder Woman 2 releasing in international markets before US; Gal Gadot starrer coming to India on THIS date

WB recently confirmed that Wonder Woman 2 will be hitting the international markets before US to avoid privacy.

Warner Bros. has confirmed global release dates for Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984. The studio recently announced that the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe will release in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously, according to Variety. In an attempt to avoid piracy, Warner Bros. plans to release the Gal Gadot superhero film in international markets, where HBO Max is not serviceable, ahead of its release in the US on Christmas day, December 25th.

While it is uncertain whether all theatres will be functional in the US and worldwide by the time of the release, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio has revealed global release dates. The film is set to release in theatres in India, the United States, Canada, and a few other European counties on Christmas, December 25.

The film directed by Patty Jenkins stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman going against a powerful media businessman Maxwell Lord, and frenemy Barbara Minerva/ Cheeta. Wonder woman will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor. The film features Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright. For the unversed, Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman in 2016 in the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, she then went to play the role solo in Wonder Woman film (2017). She is known as the embodiment of Wonder Woman and is loved by all DCEU fans for her acting and role as Wonder Woman.

In a recent interview during DC FanDome, Jenkins told that how she chose the antagonists for the movie, she said that Cheetah and Lord are quintessential villains and played ann important part in making the story work. She said that she is excited to see these baddies work together, which also make us excited about how well the story might be carried.

Credits :Variety

