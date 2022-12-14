Wonder Woman 3: Everything Patty Jenkins and James Gunn have said about Gal Gadot's threequel

Wonder Woman 3 recently hit the headlines after it was reported that the threequel starring Gal Gadot has been shelved. Reports suggested that director Patty Jenkins who also helmed the first two films had walked off the project although the filmmaker has now released a statement clarifying what actually went down and why Wonder Woman 3 is stuck.

Reports suggested that the filmmaker stepped away from Wonder Woman 3 after rejecting studio notes on her treatment. Many had also pointed out how Jenkins' apparent exit came after James Gunn and Peter Safran took on their new roles as co-CEOs of DC Films. Although releasing a statement on her social media, Jenkins has now set the record straight on what actually happened.

Taking to Twitter, Patty wrote, "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

In her statement, Jenkins also went on to praise Gal Gadot and also former Wonder Woman Lydia Carter who appeared briefly in Wonder Woman 1984. Gushing about Gadot, she described the actress as "the greatest gift I have received in this whole journey. A cherished friend, inspiration, and sister."