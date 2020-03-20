Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot starrer eyeing Thor: Love And Thunder star Natalie Portman for a negative role?

While fans wait for Wonder Woman 84's release, a new report claims Warner Bros wants Thor: Love And Thunder star Natalie Portman to play Wonder Woman 3's villain.

Wonder Wonder 84 is yet to hit the theatres. But rumours of Wonder Woman 3 are already making the headlines. Director Patty Jenkins had previously confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 is indeed in the making. She hasn't revealed many details about the Gal Gadot starrer's sequel. Yet, a new report suggests Warner Bros are eyeing a Marvel Cinematic Universe actor for a prominent role in the third Wonder Woman movie. It has been rumoured that Thor: Love And Thunder star Natalie Portman is being considered for the villain's role in WW3.

As per We Got This Covered's sources, the studio behind the female superhero wants to rope in Natalie Portman in the movie. Imagine a Portman vs Gadot showdown! What a sight it would be. The international outlet reports Circe pit against Diana in Wonder Woman 3. If Natalie signs up for the movie, she would don the suit of the mythological sorceress.

While it is an interesting update, the entertainment site warns that Natalie is merely one of the names that popped. Besides, Natalie is currently busy with her Marvel commitments. She is yet to even lift the Mjolnir in Thor: Love And Thunder. Marvel Studios had previously confirmed the Black Swan actress would transform into Thor in MCU Phase 4. The actress would become the first female Thor in the cinematic universe.

Natalie previously told Entertainment Weekly that she is looking forward to returning to the franchise. "Obviously, I wasn't written into the third Thor because of where it took place. It wasn't really on Earth, and my character is on Earth. They came to me with the fourth idea and said, 'We have this idea to, that was a storyline in some of the comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor,' and I was like, 'This is very exciting!'" she said.

