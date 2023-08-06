Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot starrer might cause irreparable damage to DC's extended universe timeline

With Gal Gadot confirming that Wonder Woman 3 was under development, a strong debate has appeared as part of DC’s upcoming projects. If a sit down with Comicbook.com, Gal Gadot confirmed that she would be starring in DC’s Wonder Woman. “I love portraying Wonder Woman,” the actress said when asked about the continual to the franchise. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together," she added. Here’s everything we know about the project so far.

Wonder Woman 3 and continuity concerns

The biggest concern of fans apart from Henry Cavill’s lost limelight for the next Superman movie is the continuum of the DC universe. James Gunn and Peter Safran's Wonder Woman 3 will not fit into the current timeline and might cause continuity errors for the entire franchise. The changing leadership has already brought a significant switch in the current cast and lineup.

What DC is doing is replacing Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Black Adam with a new lineup of movies including Blue Beetle and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Despite the star power and popularity, that these actors hold, it seems that the new directors want to approach things from scratch.

Aquaman, Flash, Supergirl, Shazam, and Hawkman are also developing projects. If the Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck projects are indeed dropped, then WW3 is no longer the same character that appeared with them in Justice League, and the projects before. This in turn might create a strong continuity error.

Wonder Woman 3 possible release date

With the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strike continuing in Hollywood, almost all projects or at a halt indefinitely. Thus, it is safe to say that Wonder Woman 3 will not begin production before 2024. While DC is yet to make an official public announcement for the movie, there is still a lot of debate about DC’s future plans. Hence, fans can hope to wait until 2026 to get this project. As for this year, Aquaman 3 is in line for 2023.

This section will be updated with all the latest happenings around production. Thus, keep coming back to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt hilariously recreate ASMR action sounds; netizens say 'This was fun'