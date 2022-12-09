Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot's threequel cancelled by DC after director Patty Jenkins 'walked off'?

Recent reports suggested that DC Studios is all set to scrap Gal Gadot' s upcoming threequel from the Wonder Woman franchise. The reports came nearly a day after Gadot celebrated 9 years of her casting in the role of Diana Prince. Although recent reports have now suggested the reason behind the cancellation of Wonder Woman under its new management.

As reported by The Wrap, multiple sources informed the portal that it was Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two films in the superhero series, who walked off the project after rejecting studio notes on her treatment. Jenkins' apparent exit came after James Gunn and Peter Safran recently settled into their new roles as co-CEOs of DC Films. Reports have also suggested that the studio hasn’t killed the Wonder Woman franchise altogether and that Gal Gadot is also still attached to the role at this point.

James Gunn's statement

Amid all the speculations about upcoming DC projects, James Gunn also took o social media to share a note where he said, "Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming. But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities and the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far and to help rectify what has not."

The filmmaker further added, "We are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives."

As of now the release slate for Warner Bros. and DC releases consists of four major movies for 2023 including Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.