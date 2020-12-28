Wonder Woman 3: Post WW84's release, Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins will reunite to conclude the theatrical trilogy

Now that Wonder Woman 1984 has officially released, it's already been confirmed Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will be reuniting for Wonder Woman 3.

Wonder Woman 1984 took over Christmas 2020 with both a theatrical and HBO Max release amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the highly-awaited DCEU (DC Extended Universe) movie, which also starred Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, was met with mixed reviews, a third Wonder Woman film has officially been confirmed by Warner Bros with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins reuniting to conclude the superhero trilogy.

In a statement by Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich about Wonder Woman 3, it was shared that as DCEU fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince and driving the strong opening weekend performance of WW84, the studio is excited to continue the beloved superhero's story with their real-life 'Wonder Women' Gal and Patty. The dynamic duo is set to return to "conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy." For now, not much has been unveiled in terms of what DCEU fans can expect from the final part of the trilogy.

As per Variety, many opted to view Wonder Woman 1984 at home and yet, the film managed to open to USD 16.7 million from 2100 North American theatres. Moreover, WW84 had the best opening weekend in the coronavirus era. As per the global box-office, WW84 has earned USD 85 million so far, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As for HBO Max viewers, it's being reported that nearly half of the platform's retail subscribers (12.6 million active users) have watched WW84. Millions more viewed WW84 through cable or wireless access.

