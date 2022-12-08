Wonder Woman 3 scrapped a day after Gal Gadot's post celebrating 9 years of casting?

Gal Gadot 's Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly not happening. Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios are apparently be going back to the drawing board with Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman franchise, as plans for the upcoming third film have reportedly been scrapped by newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran as per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins delivered a script treatment from her and Geoff Johns and were told that, as the project stands, it did not fit in with the studio's plans for the future of the DC Universe. It hasn't yet been officially announced that the film won't be happening. Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month.

Gal Gadot's post

The reports of Wonder Woman 3 being scrapped strangely come nearly a day after Gal Gadot shared a post celebrating 9 years of her casting as the superhero. Sharing a photo of herself in costume, Gadot wrote, "On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman."She further also teased the third instalment and wrote, "Incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you."

As for DC's release slate, the studio recently released Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. It has also been confirmed that Henry Cavill will be returning as Superman. The actor is reportedly expected to make an appearance as the superhero once again in DC's next release The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller which is scheduled to premiere in theatres on June 16, 2022.