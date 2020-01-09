Wonder Woman 3 will be Gal Gadot's FINAL solo lapse as Diana? Deets Inside

DC fans are counting down days to the release of Wonder Woman 1984. But news about Wonder Woman 3 are already making the rounds of social media.

While we are counting down days to Wonder Woman 1984's release, reports about Wonder Woman 3 are already making the rounds online. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins had previously confirmed that she is already working on Wonder Woman 3. The filmmaker confirmed that the Wonder Woman 3 script is in place. It goes without saying that Gal Gadot would don the Wonder Woman suit for the third Wonder Woman movie in the franchise. However, now a new report claims that Wonder Woman 3 would be Gadot's final solo run as the DC superhero.

Sources inform We Got This Covered that the Wonder Woman star could be venturing out in a standalone for one last time in Wonder Woman 3. The report states that director Jenkins is designing Wonder Woman 3 as Diana's last solo outing. Having said that, the report also adds that Wonder Woman 3 won't see Gadot kiss the beloved DC superhero goodbye.

Like Robert Downey Jr, who's last standalone Iron Man movie was Iron Man 3, continued to star in other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as a supporting role, Gadot too could continue her run as Wonder Woman in other DCEU movies. Having said all this, we would suggest you take this development with a pinch of salt for the rumour hasn't been addressed by Jenkins or Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Jenkins dropped the trailer of Wonder Woman 1984. The new Wonder Woman movie trailer revealed Chris Pine's return as Steve and teased a new villain in the form of Kristen Wiig's Cheetah.

