Wonder Woman 84 gets a new release date Coronavirus outbreak; Gal Gadot hopes for 'a brighter future'

Wonder Woman 84 has been pushed from June to August. The Gal Gadot starrer's new release date comes days after it was rumoured that the movie will get an online release.

Coronavirus hasn't spared Wonder Woman either. The DC superhero franchise was all set to drop the second movie, Wonder Woman 84, in June. However, in lieu of the Covid-19 outbreak around the world, Warner Bros has decided to push back the Gal Gadot starrer to August 2020. This is the second time the movie is being pushed. The Patty Jenkins directorial was supposed to release on December 13, 2019. But it was moved to November 1, 2019. Until recently, WW84 was set to drop on June 5, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Gadot shared a new poster and shared her reaction to the release. She wrote, "In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again." She showered her fans with love as she revealed the new release date. "Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all," Gadot added.

Check out the motion poster below:

The new release date comes days after rumours began doing the rounds suggesting that the studio was planning on releasing the superhero movie online. However, in a statement to Variety, Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, assured that the movie will be coming to cinemas. "When we greenlit ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14," he said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot as the DC superhero is all armoured in a golden suit to battle evil forces

Credits :InstagramVariety

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More