Wonder Woman director isn't eager to make third sequel

While fans are still reeling from the awesomeness of the trailer of Wonder Woman 1984, which was dropped earlier this month, the director of the film has revealed that she is not eager to make the third sequel. For DC, there is no such thing as too much action and while the second part is yet to hit the movie theatres, the audience already wants to know if there is going to be a third sequel. During a recent interview, Patty Jenkins opened up about how the cast and crew are not planning on making a sequel just for the sake of it.

The director asserted that while they have the concept all mapped out, the team is not planning on doing back to back sequels. Although it was great working on two movies back-to-back, she believes that they need a little rest now, the director told Collider. She stated that she would like to do something else in between for a while and mentioned that Gal Gadot also has other projects lined up before the team dives into the third part. “We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes,” she told Collider.

Talking about the upcoming film and the significance of the year 1984, Jenkins asserted that the particular decade provides a wealth of material to work with. While the director wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, the makers realised that '80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with. The period also witnesses the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in now. So, it only made sense to introduce Wonder Woman to our current modern belief system, right from where it originated. The trailer will drop at Brazil’s CCXP convention on December 8.

