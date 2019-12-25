Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is partnering with Keshet International on a film adaptation of a novel
Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano will be co-producing the film with Keshet Studios through Pilot Wave, the production company the couple founded together, reports variety.com. The project is based on the controversial 2014 Hebrew novel "Borderlife" by Israeli author Dorit Rabinyan, which was published in English by Random House as "All the Rivers". It tells the story of an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man who meet in New York and fall in love, hiding their romance from their friends and family as they struggle to come to terms with their relationship.
The book set off a firestorm of controversy in Israel when right-wing Education Minister Naftali Bennett banned it from mandatory school reading lists in Israel in 2015. Ironically, the ban gave the book a major sales boost in the country. Gadot is visiting Israel right now on a break between filming a new adaptation of Agatha Christie's "Death on the Nile" with Kenneth Branagh and "Red Notice" with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "Wonder Woman 1984", the sequel to the 2017 superhero movie that catapulted Gadot to international fame, is due in theaters next summer. Keshet did not disclose whether Gadot would have a starring role in the adaptation of "All the Rivers", saying only that casting announcements would be made at a later date.
I'm always drawn to unique stories that in their own micro cosmos are able to reflect on subjects that are much bigger than the story itself. All the Rivers is such a beautiful love story that the world needs to see. It's a story that screams to be told and @jaronvarsano and I are humbled that we had the chance to partner with @keshet12 to be the ones to bring this special story by @doritrabinyan to the world... @pilotwavemotionpictures Happy Holidays!
