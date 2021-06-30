‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot welcomes baby girl Daniella: I couldn't be more grateful and happy

Gal Gadot, who is known for her role as Wonder Woman, has welcomed third daughter Daniella. Check out the details.

Gal Gadot, who is known for her role as Wonder Woman, has welcomed third daughter Daniella. She took to her Instagram handle to share the exciting news and also posted a heartwarming picture. The Israeli actress had announced her pregnancy on her social media handle in March. She had shared a photo of her family and in the caption of the post, hinted at expecting a baby. "Here we go again," she wrote as her husband Yaron Varsano placed his hand on the actress’s baby bump.

On Tuesday, the actress shared an adorable picture of her family. In the photo, we can see their newborn Daniella along with her siblings Alma and Maya. Along with the cute photo, she penned a short caption: “My sweet family I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health.” During her time on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gadot had opened up about how she explained to Maya about her pregnancy. She said, “So we explained the PG way, you know, 'Mommy and Daddy had a big hug, Papa planted a seed in Mommy's tummy.’”

Gadot told Kimmel on his show how that she and her husband initially told their kids about her pregnancy. She said that they got cupcakes for each member of the family. However, there was an additional one. She then proceeded to ask her children if they know whom it belongs to and pointed at her stomach.

