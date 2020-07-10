From Wonder Woman to The Old Guard: 5 women led movies that are full of hope and courage to watch this weekend

Watching good movies with your girls is one of the best ways to spend your weekend. To save you time on deciding what to watch, we compiled a list of the top 5 women-led movies you must see this weekend. Scroll down to see the full list.

Strong women leads are dominating the big screen off late. But you don't necessarily need to leave the comforts of your home to absorb inspiration from these complicated and intriguing women characters. We compiled the most incredible selection of movies featuring girls and women who grow up, take risks and basically just rock. Our top picks feature everything from quiet dramas like Jackie to action thrillers like The Old Guard. So this weekend, whether you're hosting a Netflix party or binge-watching on your own, our diverse selection of women-led films will not disappoint.

Here’s what we picked:

1-The Old Guard, 2020

Gina Prince-Bythewood may be best known for her gorgeous romantic dramas like Love & Basketball and Beyond the Lights, but the director also knows how to helm an explosive, fight-fueled action epic as evidenced by The Old Guard. This action-drama stars Charlize Theron as Andy, the 6,000-year-old leader of a band of immortal mercenaries. Andy and her crew have spent the last few millennia perfecting their fight skills and saving the world more than a few times, but the 21st century brings new challenges and a new recruit. If you’ve been missing the usual rush of summery popcorn flicks, The Old Guard might just be the new adventure you’ve been craving.

2- Wonder Woman, 2017

Director Patty Jenkins breathes freshness into the DCEU and proves that superheroes movies aren't just for men. Gal Gadot shines in the role of Amazon princess who finds her idyllic life on an island occupied only by female warriors interrupted when a pilot (played by Chris Pine) crash-lands nearby. After rescuing him, she learns that World War I is engulfing the planet, and vows to use her superpowers to restore peace.

3- Jackie, 2016

Intensely affecting and insistently protean, Andy Warhol’s Jackie is a reminder that for a time, Jackie Kennedy was bigger than any star, Marilyn or Liz. Natalie Portman plays the Widow of the departed President Kennedy with commendable grace and fragility— she’s an embodiment of grief, a symbol of strength, tower of dignity and an architect of brilliant political theatre. The film explores the intersection of the private and the public after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination while ruminating on the transformation of the past into myth.

4- Lucy, 2014

From La Femme Nikita and The Professional to The Fifth Element, writer/director Luc Besson has created some of the toughest, most memorable female action heroes in cinematic history. Besson directs Scarlett Johansson in Lucy, an action-thriller that tracks a woman accidentally caught in a dark deal who turns the tables on her captors and transforms into a merciless warrior evolved beyond human logic.

5- The Hunger Games, 2012

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the blockbuster adaptation of Suzanne Collins' popular dystopian novel series, which centres on a heroic young woman who leads her downtrodden people in a revolution against the status quo. The movie also stars the dashing Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson. Bonus: If you fall in love in this movie, there are three more sequels ahead of this one, waiting to be watched.

ALSO READ Movie Night? THESE are the movies that you have to watch with your MALE bestie

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×