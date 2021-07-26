Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot SHARES a video from her first Comic Con: The last 7 years were an amazing ride

Seems like Gal Gadot is still not over her first Comic con attendance in San Diego, some 7 years ago! The Wonder Woman actor has shared a throwback video with her fans, where she is walking out on the Comic Con stage and being greeted by loud applause. Captioning the tweet with a message for her fans, the actor said she is apparently set to play the character for 7 more years.

“#TB [throwback] to my first Comic-Con back in July 2014," Gadot shared, along with the video. "The last 7 years were an amazing ride and I'm more than ready for whatever the next 7 will bring :)," she added. The actor will reportedly come back as Wonder Woman with a third movie under the franchise. According to Comic Book, producer Chris Roven has stated that the movie is currently in its beginning stages, as they are “starting to put something together.” Revealing the progress, Roven said, "We're moving in a direction. It's definitely something we're going to want to realize."

Director Patty Jenkins, who will take up the third movie, will also produce a Wonder Woman spin-off which will supposedly connect to the storyline of Wonder Woman 1984. Wonder Woman 3 will have an apparent connection to all the movies and the spin-off.

"The story continues after this in movies that I may or may not direct," Jenkins told the Entertainment Weekly. "I have two more stories that become the completion of this story and it's all about women stepping in as women, in the most loving kind pure and natural way. And making a difference in the world without having to change who they are to do it,” she added. Both Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 are streaming now on HBO Max.

