Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Welcomes Fourth Child; Reveals ‘Pregnancy Was Not Easy’

Gal Gadot, celebrated for her iconic role as Wonder Woman, shares a cherished bond with her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their growing family. The couple, married since 2008, prioritize family values amidst their bustling careers. Gal Gadot frequently offers glimpses into their lives on social media, showcasing their tight-knit connection. With the recent announcement of their fourth child's arrival, the family's joyous journey unfolds, marking another beautiful chapter in the lives of Gadot, Varsano, and their beloved children.

Gal Gadot on her fourth pregnancy

Gal Gadot pleasantly surprised fans by announcing the birth of her fourth child, a baby girl named Ori. Despite keeping her pregnancy low-key, Gadot shared her gratitude for her new bundle of joy on social media. Sharing the challenges she faced during the pregnancy, she wrote, “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy, and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude."

She concluded the caption, expressing her gratitude to her husband, “Welcome to the house of girls.. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️."

Gal Gadot ‘loves giving birth’

In a candid interview with InStyle for their February Badass Women cover story, Gal Gadot expressed her profound love for the experience of giving birth. Speaking to Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown in January 2022, Gadot revealed her enthusiasm, humorously remarking that she would "do it once a week if I could."

She said, “I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

Although she loves childbirth, Gadot also revealed that “pregnancies are hard for me. I feel sick and have migraines. I’m not in my element.”

Gadot is a beautiful mom to three daughters, Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2, with her husband Varsano.

Back in August last year, the Fast & Furious star also opened up about her bonding with Heart of Stone co-star Jamie Doran as both being “girl parents.” In this regard, Gadot said that due to their similarities, “we kind of hit it right from the get-go,” admitting that Doran agreed and expressed that their connection was “instant.”

Despite the actors becoming good friends, however, their children didn’t have that “instant” connection among them. Gadot said that they both hoped to arrange a meeting or playdate, but “it didn’t work out. I think Jamie was like, ‘I just need some quiet time.’”

Gadot last starred in Netflix’s 2023 spy action thriller Heart of Stone as Rachel Stone. She is all set to appear as the Evil Queen in Disney’s Snow White, to be released in 2025.

