Wonder Woman television show is on cards; Gal Gadot to get replaced?

Wonder Woman , the much-loved superhero character developed by DC Comics, is now set to get adapted into a television series soon. As per the latest updates, DC Studios is set to produce a television series, which will revolve around the origin story of the superhero. Even though the DC fans and audiences are super excited about the new show, the fans of Gal Gadot , the original Wonder Woman are now worried due to the rumours regarding the new star cast.

If the rumours are to be believed, the new management of DC Studios which is headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran is planning to reboot the entire DC slate. The replacement of Henry Cavill, who famously played the much-loved character Superman has fueled rumors regarding Gal Gadot's future collaboration with the studios. However, DC has not announced a Wonder Woman recast, as they did for the new Superman film.

For the unversed, DC Studios was originally planning to produce a third installment in the Wonder Woman franchise. But the project, which was supposed to mark Gal Gadot's comeback to the much-loved role, got axed after director Patty Jenkins walked out of the project citing creative differences. Later, it was rumoured that the actress is parting ways with studios due to creative differences, James Gunn took to his official social media handles and rubbished the reports.

Everything to know about Wonder Woman TV Series

As per the latest updates, the new TV Series based on Wonder Woman will narrate Diana Prince's origin story, and will be set in her birthplace, the island of Themyscira, a.k.a. Paradise Island. "It's almost like Game of Thrones with Westeros but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island. The show will focus on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women," said James Gunn, in the video announcement revealed by DC Studios.