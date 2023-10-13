Wonka: New trailer for Timothee Chalamet's musical fantasy film shows another peek into the whimsical world of Willy's chocolate factory

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory are two names very synonymous with one another. The inventor is one of the most loved characters, all thanks to Roald Dahl's storytelling in his children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The character of Willy has been portrayed onscreen more times than once: first in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory by Gene Wilder and the 2005 movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Johnny Depp.

That isn't all, Timothee Chalamet is now set to portray the famous character in a prequel film titled Wonka which aims to showcase the origin of the revolutionary chocolate maker. A new trailer for the film has now been released giving fans another peek into the magical world of the chocolate factory. Here's everything we know about the fun upcoming movie.

Wonka trailer #2 starring Timothee Chalamet out

The second trailer for Wonka starts off with Chalamet's character Willy Wonka trapping Hugh Grant's character Oompa Loompa and saying, "So you're the funny, little man who been following me." The latter then responds, "I will have you know that I'm a perfectly respectable size for an Oompa Loompa." The video proceeds to show Willy's magic tricks and skills including the hilarious Wild and wonderful wishy-washy invention.

"Every good thing in this world started with a dream. So you hold on to yours," a dialogue says as Willy tries to get past the naysayers and the people trying to pull him down. Magic, laughter, emotions, music, song, and dance can be expected from the movie as Timothee's character attempts to change the world. The trailer ends with Hugh Grant's character Lofty saying, "Tell me what it is, or I shall poke you quite viciously with a cocktail stick."

Watch trailer #2 for Wonka here:

Wonka release date and cast

Wonka is all set for a theatrical release on December 15, 2023. Apart from Chalamet and Grant, the film stars Calah Lane, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, and Sally Hawkins. Directed by Paul King, it's written by Simon Rich. Principal photography began in September 2021 in the UK. Filming locations include the Warner Bros. Studios, the Lyme Regis, St Albans, and the Rivoli Ballroom.

The movie is described as an "intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion" told with "fabulous heart and humor." It promises to introduce the viewers to a young Willy Wonka who is brimming with ideas and determined to make a change in the world one delectable bite at a time while proving that the best things in life begin with a dream.

