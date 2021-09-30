Wonka: Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins & more join Timothée Chalamet for upcoming movie

Warner Bros' new musical movie Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet has just announced some more cast members who've joined the project including Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, and Jim Carter. The new movie will focus on one of the world's most famous yet fictional confectioners.

After Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, the iconic role of Willy Wonka has been grabbed by Timothée Chalamet. Other actors who joined the cast recently have previously been in lead franchises. While Olivia Colman played the role of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, Rowan Atkinson has been the iconic Mr Bean and has also been involved with Johnny English, and Black Adder franchises. Sally Hawkins has been in projects including Blue Jasmine, and The Shape of Water.

The star-studded cast also includes Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar, and Ellie White.

A Paul King directorial, the movie has been slated to begin shooting soon. In a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros explained Wonka and the storyline as, “vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before he becomes the renowned scrumdiddlyumptious Mozart of chocolate.” The movie will be based on the events that happened before what has been written in the iconic Roald Dahl book.

The movie will be produced by David Heyman, Luke Kelly and Alexandra Derbyshire. King has also worked on the script with Simon Farnaby, and The Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon has been roped in to compose original songs for the movie.

