Wonka: Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant's first look ahead of trailer release adds meaning to unique characters

Timothée Chalamet has been the talk of the town for the last couple of years in Hollywood, appearing in one hit after another. It looks like, the actor might have another box-office-breaking project on his hands. After a sneak-peek of the most-anticipated movie, the makers of Wonka have now dropped the first look of Timothée Chalamet ahead of the trailer release.

Timothée Chalamet transforms into Willy Wonka for his new role

Chalamet's new role is bound to make many nostalgic. He'll be taking on the role of the iconic chocolate factory owner Willy Wonka for his new musical film 'Wonka'.

Before the trailer of the much-anticipated film is scheduled to release, the fans now have a first look at our Willy Wonka. In the picture, Timothée Chalamet adorns a familiar red coat, purple scarf, and a yellow, brown zigzag vest underneath.

Hugh Grant , the veteran actor will be taking up the role of Oompa Loompa. Famously the Oompa Loompas were the workers at Wonka's chocolate factory, specially imported by him from Loompaland.

Willy Wonka focuses on a fresh prespective

The trailer for the movie is expected to drop later today much to fans' joy. Director Paul King had a few words to say, "I didn't want to reinvent those things 'cause it felt like that '71 movie had come up with these incredibly enduring, iconic looks."

He continued, "What I wanted this movie to be was like a companion piece to that movie. If you imagine those people in that world 25 years earlier, that was my starting process. Eventually, he would grow into that person and that factory."

Referring to the previous reenactments of the iconic character by Johnny Depp, and Gene Wilder, King said, "Obviously, [Timothée] is walking in the footsteps of some truly phenomenal performers who played the role before, so the bar was set very high."

Reportedly, the upcoming movie will revolve around Wonka's origin story, his past, and how he came to be. It will follow Willy on his journey to open a chocolate shop with the help of all the knowledge he possessed through traveling the globe.

In the film, Wonka will end up facing challenges because of the chocolate cartel, which will introduce characters such as Mr. Prodnose, Mr. Fickelgruber, and Mr. Slugworth. The three will pose to be a big roadblock in the chocolatier's journey to own his own shop.