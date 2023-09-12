Wonka: Timothee Chalamet’s singing voice impresses director Paul King; ‘It reminded me of Bing Crosby’

Timothee Chalamet is set to play the titular character in the highly anticipated upcoming musical fantasy film Wonka. The project, which is helmed by Paul King, has been garnering attention lately with its promising trailer that was released a few weeks back. Chalamet is set to play an eccentric chocolatier in the film, which is touted to be a prequel to the 1971-released popular movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The talented actor is also turning into a playback singer with the film, and his singing voice has highly impressed director Paul King.

Wonka director Paul King is all praise for Timothee Chalamet's singing voice

In his recent interview with Total Film Magazine, the renowned filmmaker opened up about his ambitious project Wonka and its leading man, Timothee Chalamet. According to Paul King, the actor's singing voice is 'beautiful' and he possesses an amazing range. "Chalamet has got a beautiful singing voice. The person it reminded me of was Bing Crosby (the legendary 'White Christmas' singer). There’s quite a range because it does go from a couple of bigger, showstopper-y sort of things, to moments of real, pure emotion and he can do it all… I’m going to sound like a crazed fan," stated the director in his chat with the magazine.

Paul King doesn't want to call Wonka a 'musical'

Interestingly, in his chat with Total Film Magazine, Paul King also revealed that he doesn't want to call Wonka a 'musical' film, even though it has quite a few musical numbers featuring leading man Timothee Chalamet. "The Oompa Loompas sing a lot in the book, and Roald Dahl always uses poetry. But I didn’t Wonka to just become a musical where people are singing dialogue to each other for no discernible reason. I felt like it was more like a movie with songs than a musical," the director explained.

About Wonka

Along with Timothee Chalamet, Wonka features a stellar star cast including Calah Lane, Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman, and others in the supporting roles. The project, which is bankrolled by Village Roadshow Pictures, Heyday Films, and The Roald Dahl Story Company, and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, will hit the screens on December 15, 2023.

