Wonka Trailer: Timothee Chalamet wins hearts as a chaotic chocolatier in this fantasy ride

Timothee Chalamet, the celebrated Hollywood actor emerged as one of the most sought-after talents of Hollywood with some notable performances, over the years. The popular star is set to play the titular character Willy Wonka, in the highly anticipated upcoming movie adaptation of Roald Dahl's 1964-released novel, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, which has been titled Wonka. The makers revealed the highly anticipated Wonka trailer on social media today, and a glimpse of Willy Wonka's chaotic ride is now winning hearts.

Wonka trailer impresses film fanatics

As expected, the stunning official trailer of the musical fantasy film provides glimpses of the chaotic journey of Willy Wonka, a chaotic chocolatier. Wonka spends seven years traveling around the world and perfecting his craft, before making his entry into the grand chocolate factory where many young sellers like him were 'crushed' before. With his crazy ideas and a touch of magic, Willy Wonka is set to keep the promise he made to his mother and make his dreams come true. Wonka is supported by his best buddy, played by Calah Lane, and many others in his fight against powerful chocolatier giants.

"Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today," reads the official synopsis of the Timothee Chalament starrer, which is provided by Warner Bros.

Watch Wonka official trailer, below:

About Wonka

The musical fantasy film, which is helmed by Paul King, reportedly serves as a prequel to the 1964-released novel penned by Roald Dahl. Along with Timothee Chalamet and Calah Lane, the highly anticipated film features a stellar star cast including Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, Natasha Rothwell, and many others in the supporting roles. Wonka is slated to hit the theatres on December 15, this year.

