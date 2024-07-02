'Won't Make a Movie Unless': Kevin Costner Shares He 'Makes Movies For Men' But Women Drive 'Every Plot line'

Kevin Costner has admitted that though he targets male audiences, females play important parts in his movies. During a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, the 69-year-old star and director of Horizon: An American Saga discussed his methods of using film.

According to Costner, it is evident that the presence of strong female characters prominently plays a major role in the progression of his films. He emphasized that women should be involved in every aspect of the story and mentioned that it adds to the storyline.

In Horizon: An American Saga, Costner praised the acting skills of Sienna Miller, Abbey Lee, and Ella Hunt. He mentioned that Miller's performance was outstanding; she was not only stunning but also a talented actress at the height of her career. Costner shared that he felt comfortable writing scenes depicting women and young girls raised by women as it added depth to the storyline.

Costner took on the roles of actor, director, and producer in this project, which is a two-part theatrical performance called Horizon: An American Saga. The first chapter premiered in theatres last Friday, with the second chapter set to be released on August 16.

The film boasts an impressive cast list that includes Sienna Miller, Abbey Lee, Ella Hunt, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Kevin Costner: Horizon is made for men but driven by strong women characters

Advertisement

Horizon: An American Saga is a drama series that portrays the time before and after the American Civil War, aiming to capture the essence of the Western Expansion. Kevin Costner initially mentioned that he created this Western series with a focus on male characters, but interestingly, female characters are prominently featured in every scene of Waterworld. When asked about the representation of women in his work, Costner, known for his role in Dances With Wolves, emphasized his support for female characters in his projects. He believes that this inclusive approach has contributed to his continued relevance and likely played a role in his rise to popularity.

"I make movies for men. That's what I do. But I won't make a movie unless I have strong women characters, and that's how I've conducted my career," said the Dances With Wolves star and director. "And I think that's why I have a good following. I thank you women for dragging your men here. It was a Western, after all."

Advertisement

Horizon: An American Saga is a four-part series showcasing the director's commitment to offering strong roles to women. By highlighting women characters in a traditionally male-dominated genre, the film made the characters integral to the storyline, allowing viewers to truly engage with the movie.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian: Top 10 Quotes From Reality Star As She Turns 40

Kevin Costner premieres Horizon in LA with family

Kevin Costner went to the premiere of his movie Horizon on Monday. He filmed his latest movie, An American Saga, in Los Angeles, and five of his seven children, including Hayes, are in the movie, with Hayes taking on his first acting role.

On Entertainment Tonight, Costner recently discussed the honor of unveiling a movie that he has dedicated nearly half of his life to creating.

"It's really nice to have a film celebrated and to have this particular film celebrated tonight and to be here with my actors, my family," he said. "This is my town. I love being a part of the film community here in Hollywood."

Advertisement

Horizon: An American Saga, Chapter 1 is currently playing in theaters. This four-chapter series depicts the expansion of America to the west, from before the American Civil War and beyond.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kelly Bensimon’s Ex-Fiancé? 5 Things About Scott Litner Amid Celebrity Couple Splitting Up Few Days Before Wedding