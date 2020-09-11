Woo Do Hwan's farewell, The King: Eternal Monarch set pic, Lee Min Ho's most-liked Instagram photos of 2020

Lee Min Ho's Instagram is a treat for his fans. While all his posts have been showered with love, a few photos received some extra love. Check out the most-liked photos shared by Lee Min Ho on his Instagram this year.

Lee Min Ho is the king of social media, on the South Korean actors' front. The actor, who was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch, has over 19 million followers on Instagram, becoming the most followed Korean actor on the platform. While his Instagram profile is filled with documentation of his travels, promotional posts and videos from his outings. However, in 2020, the actor has given a closer look at his life while he continued to promote his show.

This year, we saw the actor give us glimpses of him enjoying ice cream for the first time, giving a shoutout to his team, and giving glimpses of his walks under the starry nights. While fans showered every post with love, there were a few posts this year that received extra love. Here's a look at few of the most liked posts.

Note: The posts have been selected based on the likes that it received as of September 10. The numbers might vary after the article has been published. The post does not include videos and photos taken as part of photoshoots. These are photos posted in 2020.

- Woo Do Hwan's Farewell:

Lee Min Ho visited Woo Do Hwan before the latter began his compulsory military training. The King: Eternal Monarch co-stars left fans gushing and ended up becoming the most-liked photo yet from Lee Min Ho's profile this year.

- Lee Min Ho's birthday post and a masked selca:

The second most-liked crown is sported by two photos. One of them is Lee Min Ho's birthday post. The actor celebrates his birthday in June. Like every year, this year too he was showered with gifts and bouquets which filled up his living room. The Legend of the Blue Sea alum shared pictures of the love he received and thanked fans for all the wishes.

The other photo on the second spot sees Lee Min Ho posing with a flower on his ear while sporting a mask. This was his first selca since The King: Eternal Monarch had ended.

- Lee Min Ho switches on his goofy mode:

The post shared in July saw the actor taking goofy photos of himself. He sported a plum colour shirt while he appeared to be on the sets of a shoot in the photo. The post fetched over 4.4 million likes.

- Woo Do Hwan and Lee Min Ho's selca:

To mark the end of The King: Eternal Monarch, the cast members were sharing a few photos from the sets with their co-stars. Lee Min Ho posed for selfies with Woo Do Hwan and posted it online. The actor was seen pouting before he and Woo Do Hwan dropped their jaws for the camera.

- Lee Min Ho at the beach, with Kim Go Eun and farewell to Lee Gon:

The most-liked Instagram photo of 2020 round-up with three of the photos receiving over 4.2 million likes. One of the posts sees Lee Min Ho enjoying a day by the sea. The actor was seen taking a stroll on the pier while began to set.

In another photo, Lee Min Ho was seen again at the beach but this time with his co-star Kim Go Eun. The photo was taken when the duo was filming for the finale episode of The King: Eternal Monarch. The final of the three has Lee Min Ho marking the end of the series and bidding farewell to his regal on-screen role.

Which was your favourite post of this year from Lee Min Ho's Instagram? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

