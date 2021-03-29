Woody Allen defends himself against abuse claims; Says ‘Nothing I did could be misconstrued as molestation’

Woody Allen recently spoke up about the sexual abuse allegations against him in a rare interview via CBS. Scroll down to see what he said in his defence.

Veteran filmmaker Woody Allen recently addressed the allegations of sexual assault made against him by his daughter Dylan Farrow in a 2020 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. The interview was originally recorded last July. In the interview, Allen, who has long denied abusing Dylan, said, "Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that." The allegations against Farrow, made by a then-7-year-old Dylan, were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

"Why would a guy who's 57 years old? I never was accused of anything in my life, I'm suddenly going to drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight at Mia's country home (with) a 7-year-old girl. It just – on the surface, I didn't think it required any investigation, even," Allen, 85, told CBS' Lee Cowan in the interview. "It's so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained. And they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that," Allen added.

In the four-part HBO docuseries, Dylan recounted the "intense" and "grueling" evaluations she underwent as a child shortly after she accused Allen of sexually abusing her. The evaluation process included being interviewed nine times over a three-month period, something Dylan said left her feeling like she "was lying" after having to repeatedly defend her experience. "If I change a word here, they say I'm being inconsistent, if I'm using the same exact words I used every other time, I was coached," Dylan said.

During the 2020 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Allen said that he doesn't believe Dylan is "lying." "I believe she thinks it. She was a good kid. I do not believe that she's making it up. I don't believe she's lying. I believe she believes that," said Allen, who has long maintained that Dylan was coached by Mia.

