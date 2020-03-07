Woody Allen's memoir cancelled by its publisher just before its release? Find Out

The employees of the publishing house had walked out over the decision of releasing Woody Allen's memoir.

Woody Allen's memoir called Apropos of Nothing was all set to release in the month of April. But now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the publishing house has cancelled the memoir. This news comes to light when reports strongly suggest that the employees of the publishing house had walked out over the decision of releasing Woody Allen's memoir. The staff was reportedly unhappy with the decisions made by the top bosses at the publishing house over Woody Allen's memoir, Apropos of Nothing. Woody Allen is facing allegations of sexual abuse by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow.

As per the latest update on the Vicky Cristina Barcelona director, Ronan Farrow has stated that he believes in the allegations against the director. Another publishing house has come forward and announced that they will release Woody Allen's memoir on April 7. News reports also add that Hachette Book Group has decided to give back all the rights of the memoir Apropos of Nothing to the director. The news reports further state that the employees of Hachette Book Group have welcomed the decision of cancelling Woody Allen's memoir.

Previously, when news reports of Woody Allen facing sexual abuse allegations came to light, the Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson who recently featured in the Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit came in support of the director. Woody Allen worked with Scarlett Johansson in films like Scoop and Match Point. All eyes are now on the Woody Allen memoir, whether or not it sees the light of the day.

