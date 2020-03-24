Woody Allen's memoir titled Apropos of Nothing is released after being dropped by the original publishers

The memoir was originally meant to be released by Hachette Book Group. Later on, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that the publishing house has cancelled their plans of releasing Woody Allen's memoir.

The memoir by Woody Allen titled Apropos of Nothing was finally released after facing backlash on social media. The memoir was originally meant to be released by Hachette Book Group. Later on, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that the publishing house has cancelled their plans of releasing Woody Allen's memoir and give back all the author rights. The memoir is now released by Arcade Publishing in the United States. Apropos of Nothing is now available in hardcover and as an e-book. The ace director from Hollywood Woody Allen has faced allegations of sexual abuse by Dylan Farrow who is Allen's adoptive daughter.

News reports also suggest that the employees of the Hachette Book Group were not happy with the decision of publishing the memoir. The publishing house took a tough decision of cancelling the memoir's release. As per the latest news reports, the editor of Arcade stated that the decision made by Hachette Book Group is entirely theirs, but they do not believe in taking sides hence chose to publish the director's memoir titled Apropos of Nothing. The editor also said that freedom of speech is very crucial and their publishing house upholds that right.

News reports on the Vicky Cristina Barcelona director, Woody Allen suggest that Ronan Farrow also came forward to support Dylan Farrow's claims of sexual abuse by the director. Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit actress Scarlett Johansson reportedly said during an interview that she supports the director and has openly said that she believes in Woody Allen's innocence.

