Woody Harrelson calls for DNA test as he confirms Matthew McConaughey's revelation about being brothers

Woody Harrelson finally responds to McConaughey’s claim that they might be brothers. The co-stars of "True Detective" have been close friends for years, but a recent discovery may have revealed yet another connection between the two accomplished actors. Now, actor Woody Harrelson has announced that he intends to take a DNA test in order to determine whether he and Matthew McConaughey are half-brothers.

When Harrelson appeared on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, the actor agreed to the possibility that the two actors could be brothers, saying “there is some veracity to that thought.” He also said, “We want to go and (do a DNA) test, but for him, it’s a much bigger deal,” “I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I’m like, no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother.”

In an interview with Kelly Ripa last week, McConaughey revealed that "It's a little harder for me, because he's asking me to take the chance to go, 'Wait a minute, you're telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years' and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game."

In the upcoming Brother from Another Mother comedy on Apple TV, the two will reunite. Justin Theroux, who will co-star with Harrelson in the HBO series "White House Plumbers," said in an interview that he wouldn't be surprised if McConaughey and Harrelson turned out to be half-brothers.

How did Harrelson and McConaughey meet?

Harrelson and McConaughey first met in 1997 while filming Ron Howard's "EDtv," though the exact time is not known. He recalls first running into Harrelson at a San Francisco wardrobe fitting for "EDtv," where the actor was sporting "bike shorts, a professional bike top, and he's still got his professional bike riding shoes on that he's walking the streets of San Francisco in." Since then, McConaughey and Harrelson have collaborated on the critically acclaimed police thriller "True Detective" series and the film "Surfer, Dude."

