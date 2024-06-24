Woody Harrelson prefers the old-school way when it comes to using cell phones. During an episode of the podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed that he hasn't routinely carried a cell phone with him in years.

Ted Danson reveals Woody Harrelson doesn't have a cell phone

Ted Danson stated in the podcast that Harrelson is a bully in life who forces other people to carry his phone for him and that he does not own a phone. Danson said, "Hey, we need to know something immediately, call Woody.’ And I just kinda laugh at whoever says that to me."

Woody Harrelson explains decision behind giving up cell phones

Harrelson responded to Danson's claims saying, "Well, that’s not exactly true. I don’t like to have to be readily available to any human being at any time. And, that’s not the reason. I like to be in touch with people, in a way, but I don’t like the appendage on my appendage.”

The True Detective star clarified that he stopped using a phone three and a half years ago because he was using it obsessively. Harrelson claimed he caught himself being distracted by his phone even over dinner with someone, and there was a lull in the conversation. Furthermore, he mentioned that he answered a lot of texts rather than using apps or making calls.

About Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson has been part of the popular crime drama television series, True Detective, since its first season. True Detective was created by Nic Pizzolatto and premiered on January 12, 2014, on the premium cable network HBO. The other principal cast consists of Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, and Tory Kittles.

