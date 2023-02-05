Woody Harrelson to host SNL for fifth time this year, know about his previous emcee roles

Pedro Pascal made the announcement about Harrelson hosting SNL for the fifth time. Fans want to know whether Woody Harrelson will be revisiting the character that is played by the current SNL cast member. He recently starred in the Triangle of Sadness, which garnered three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Woody Harrelson is all set to host SNL on February 25 2023. It will be the fifth turn of the Triangle of Sadness star as the SNL emcee with other stints in 2019, 2014, 1992, 1989. He will be returning to the sketch comedy program along with Jack White as the musical guest and will be in the exclusive five-timers club.

Woody Harrelson Emcee's role in the past

1. SNL 1989

Harrelson first hosted SNL in 1989 during the heyday of Cheers, which featured him in the first breakout role. Some of the sketches included Attitudes, Five Easy Pieces, and more.

2. SNL 1992

Harrelson hosted the finale of the 1992 season along with a cameo appearance of Jon Lovitz. The selected sketches for the same included Take Your Shirt Off, Delta Delta Delta Finals Week, and Sprockets.

3. SNL 2014

Woody Harrelson hosted SNL 2014 with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Sketches for the same included 1989 Monologue, A New Day, The Dudleys, A Drink at the White House, and more.

4. SNL 2019

At the age of 58 Woody Harrelson was also one of the oldest people to host the premiere of the SNL season, with the average age of hosts being 34. He even served at the SNL resident's Joe Biden impersonator and was replaced by Jim Carrey in 2020. During his exit in 2020, he mentioned in an interview that he will be ready to host SNL again as it was fun.