Wooga Squad: BTS' V drops a shirtless selca before he sleeps; Park Seo Joon soaks in some sun

Wooga Squad members (BTS) Kim Taehyung and Park Seo Joon are serving adorable yet hot photos for fans to gush about it.

The Wooga Squad has given fans numerous reasons to smile over the weekend. The friendly squad - comprising of Park Seo Joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and BTS singer V - made the headlines when Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon video called Taehyung during a recent variety show. Now, the Itaewon Class actor and the international singer have dropped two new solo photos on social media, giving fans more reasons to gush! Let's starts with the Sweet Night hitmaker.

The singer recently shared a "just out of the bed" photo to kick-off the weekend. Now, TaeTae shared a selca from his bed. The Bangtan Boy wrapped himself in a blanket, showing enough skin to reveal he was hitting the bed shirtless. The singer shared the selca with an emoji of a fairy resembling Tinkerbell.

While we slept with a smile on our faces, we woke up with a bigger smile courtesy Park Seo Joon. The actor, who's been busy with his new project Dream co-starring IU, shared a picture of himself playing hide and seek with the sunlight. PSJ was seen sporting a hat, a comfy pair of tracks, and a casual round neck tee. With folded hands, the actor was seen looking at the ground instead of the camera.

The new posts come after Taehyung asked Choi Woo Shik, on the episode of Summer Vacation, to return his kimchi container. Recalling the time V's mother packing the Parasite actor food, Woo Shik said, "One thing that’s really commendable about Taehyungie is that if his mother makes him sandwiches, he brings one for me. But he put one in a kimchi container. I thought that he was giving me the kimchi container, so I put my mom’s kimchi in there. But then he told me to give him back the kimchi container."

