Wooga Squad: BTS' V holds his love for Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik & Peakboy on his wrist

As though we don't adore the Wooga Squad enough, BTS singer V has given us another reason to shower the gang with love. For the unversed, the friends' group includes Bangtan Boy Kim Taehyung, Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon, Korean artist Peakboy, Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik, and singer Park Hyun Sik. TaeTae crossed paths with half of the gang during his time on the K-drama series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. While we've seen the squad give us friendship goals several times, Taehyung had us going "awww" with his recent revelation.

The BTS member hosted a V Live recently where an ARMT member asked him about the bracelets he sported. The Sweet Night crooner had sported three bracelets on one hand while his other arm sported two bracelets. The signer confessed that the two bracelets were hand-made by a designer. The three bracelets hold a special connection with the Wooga Squad.

V said the two bracelets on his left hand are from a style team and the other three bracelets are for 'Wooga family' @BTS_twt 200609 V pic.twitter.com/ughqZIUN6T — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the BTS singer has been busy with the FESTA 2020 celebrations and has been working on his new album with BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga. V has been tasked with the role of the visual director for the band's upcoming album. Namjoon said Taehyung has a good taste in visuals which he could blend into the making of the new album. Read all about it here: BTS singer V is band's visual director on their new album; RM explains why Taehyung is PERFECT for the role

Apart from the album, TaeTae has also been in the news for his gesture while delivering the Class of 2020 speech. As the singer motivated the graduates, he used sign language to reach out to graduates with hearing disabilities. Read about it here: BTS Dear Class of 2020: V congratulates graduates with sign language; ARMY moved by Taehyung's gesture

