Wooga Squad members Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik join Jung Yu Mi for a fun episode of 'Summer Vacation'

This weekend, Wooga Squad is giving us many reasons to smile. On Friday, Peakboy and BTS member V caught fans off-guard when they posted a few selfies on social media. The musical duo seemed to have reunited and this time, they hinted they were together for business. Now, a new video from tvN's Summer Vacation has revealed Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik took a quick vacay with Train To Busan star Jung Yu Mi for the variety show.

In the trailer released, Jung Yu Mi and the Parasite star are driving away from the hustle and bustle of the city life and into a luscious green countryside. Upon arrival, they are handed three tasks to complete during the trip: Journal their activities, exercise for an hour every day and cook a healthy meal, even if it serves just one. The duo was joined by the Itaewon Class actor at the beachside home.

The Wooga Squad members were seen biking, sharing a hearty meal with Jung Yu Mi and enjoying music together. They listen to music via the speaker before Choi takes on a musical instrument and entertains the two actors. Watch the video below:

How we wish Park Seo Joon and Choi Wook Shik were joined by BTS‘s V, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy. For the unversed, Summer Vacation is a reality show where Korean stars from different walks of life come together for a home vacation. They either come alone or with friends in the hope to rejuvenate their minds and bodies while cutting off from their busy and chaotic city life.

