Wooga Squad's Peakboy shows his support to V & other BTS members after septet bags Billboard Hot 100 No 1 spot

Wooga Squad member Peakboy took to his Instagram stories to show his support to his best friend V and his fellow group members from BTS after the K-pop band debuted on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1.

BTS was showered with wishes after the K-pop group became the first Korean act to top Billboard's Hot 100. The septet achieved the milestone with its recently released song Dynamite. The boy group was showered with love and support from international artists like The Weeknd and Jonas Brothers to even the President of South Korea. The band also received support from one of V's closest friends Peakboy. The two artists, along with Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-shik, are a part of the Wooga Squad.

Taking to Instagram, the South Korean artist shared the Billboard chart featuring BTS on the top and shared his reaction. Peakboy wrote, "Wow" and added three fire emojis to show his support to Taehyung and his band members. This isn't the first time that Peakboy has come forward to show his support to TaeTae. Back in February, when BTS released their song ON, Peakboy shared a screengrab of Taehyung from the song and shared it on his Instagram.

Check out Peakboy's Instagram Story here:

When the Hot 100 list was announced, Taehyung took to Weverse and wondered if the milestone has really been achieved. Soon after, the singer released a statement, along with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, confessing he never imagined BTS achieving the dream.

"It's a dream goal for any singer, but I never imagined that we could top the Billboard chart. When I first heard the news, I couldn't believe it, and I was surprised to see the result with my own eyes," the singer said, via K-Pop Herald. Check out what others said here: BTS on Hot 100: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook thank ARMY for Dynamite's Billboard milestone

Share your comment ×