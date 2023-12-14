Wordle Today (December 14th, 2023): What is the answer of the day? Hints, clues, and spoilers for game #908

Wordle #908 Answer Today; December 14, 2023: When it comes to the most popular word games, Wordle makes it to the top of the list. The web-based game created and developed by Josh Wardle was launched in 2021 after he made it to spend time with his girlfriend during the lockdown. The game gained popularity online when netizens started sharing their daily results on social media. Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word daily.

Tips are given for each guess using colored tiles indicating whether the letter chosen is a part of the word or not and which position it occupies. Failing to guess the word in the tries breaks any previous winning streak. Here are the hints, clues, and spoilers for Wordle 908.

ALSO READ: Wordle Today (December 12th, 2023): What is the answer of the day? Hints, clues, and spoilers for game #906

Wordle 908: Hints and clues for December 14, 2023

It contains two vowels.

There are no duplicate letters.

It's a verb.

The past tense version of 'will'.

Wordle 908: Answer for December 14, 2023

*SPOILER ALERT*

In case you were unable to guess the correct word in the six available tries of the day and want to know the solution to Wordle #908, we've got you covered. The answer to the game from December 14, 2023, is given below. *Spoiler alert*

Advertisement

The answer to Wordle 908 on December 14, 2023, is WOULD. For the unversed, the answer to the December 13, 2023, game was SPENT. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for hints, clues, and the answer to tomorrow's game of Wordle.

Advertisement

More about Wordle

For those unaware, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times in January 2022 for a seven-figure amount that remains undisclosed. The game moved to the Times website ever since but remains free for all players. When the news first came out, netizens were worried the company would paywall it but it continues to be available for all users to play. Many other copied versions of the game were created after its sudden rise in popularity in 2021.