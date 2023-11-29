Wordle Today (November 29th, 2023): What is the answer of the day? Hints, clues, and spoilers for game #893

Wordle #893 Answer Today; November 29, 2023: When it comes to the most popular word games, Wordle makes it to the top of the list. The web-based game created and developed by Josh Wardle was launched in 2021 after he made it to spend time with his girlfriend during the lockdown. The game gained popularity online when netizens started sharing their daily results on social media. Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word daily.

Tips are given for each guess using colored tiles indicating whether the letter chosen is a part of the word or not and which position it occupies. Failing to guess the word in the tries breaks any previous winning streak. Here are the hints, clues, and spoilers for Wordle 893.

Wordle 893: Hints and clues for November 29, 2023

The word has one letter being repeated.

The answer starts with the letter S.

The answer of the day ends with the letter I.

There is more than one vowel in the answer of the day.

The other vowel used in the answer of the day is U.

Wordle 893: Answer for November 29, 2023

*SPOILER ALERT*

In case you were unable to guess the correct word in the six available tries of the day and want to know the solution to Wordle #893, we've got you covered. The answer to the game from November 29, 2023, is given below. *Spoiler alert*

The answer to Wordle 893 on November 29, 2023, is SUSHI. It refers to the chance and opportunity available to do something. Another new game of Wordle will be available tomorrow to guess and enjoy. For the unversed, the answer to the November 28, 2023, game was Scope. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for hints, clues, and the answer to tomorrow's game of Wordle.

More about Wordle

For those unaware, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times in January 2022 for a seven-figure amount that remains undisclosed. The game moved to the Times website ever since but remains free for all players. When the news first came out, netizens were worried the company would paywall it but it continues to be available for all users to play. Many other copied versions of the game were created after its sudden rise in popularity in 2021.

