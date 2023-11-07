Wordle Today (November 7, 2023): What is the answer of the day? Hints, clues, and spoilers for game #871

Wordle #871 Answer Today; November 7, 2023: When it comes to the most popular word games, Wordle makes it to the top names on the list. The web-based game created and developed by Josh Wardle was launched in 2021 after he made it to spend quality time with his girlfriend during the lockdown. The game gained popularity online when netizens started sharing their daily results on social media. Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word daily.

Tips are given for each guess using colored tiles indicating whether the letter chosen is a part of the word or not and which position it occupies. Failing to guess the word in the tries breaks any previous winning streak. Here are the hints, clues, and spoilers for Wordle 871.

Wordle 871: Hints and clues for November 7, 2023

The word has one duplicate letter.

The answer starts with the letter L.

The answer today ends with the letter T.

There is one vowel in today's word of the day.

The word is similar to restriction or restrainment.

Wordle 871: Answer for November 7, 2023

*SPOILER ALERT*

In case you were unable to guess the correct word in the six available tries of the day and want to know the solution to Wordle #871, we've got you covered. The answer to the game from November 7, 2023, is given below. *Spoiler alert*

The answer to Wordle 871 on November 7, 2023, is LIMIT. As a noun, the word means an amount that is allowed. As a verb, it means the process of keeping something within or below a certain amount. Another new game of Wordle will be available tomorrow to guess and enjoy. For the unversed, the answer to the November 6, 2023, game was Trade. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for hints, clues, and the answer to tomorrow's game of Wordle.

More about Wordle

For those unaware, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times in January 2022 for a seven-figure amount that remains undisclosed. The game moved to the Times website ever since but remains free for all players. When the news first came out, netizens were worried the company would paywall it but it continues to be available for all users to play. Many other copied versions of the game were created after its sudden rise in popularity in 2021.

