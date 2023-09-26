'Working on set is amazing because...': When Tom Holland revealed his genuine feelings about how he feels while being on stage

Tom Holland, known for his portrayal of Spider-Man on the big screen, once shared his deep-seated passion for acting, particularly his fondness for the stage in an interview with Metro back in 2014. Reflecting on his career, Holland revealed the profound joy he derived from performing live.

When Tom Holland revealed his true on-stage emotions

While speaking in an interview with Metro Tom confessed, "Performing on stage is such a buzz, I’ve done stupid things such as jump off a building but I’d never experienced adrenalin like I did on stage."

As per the interview, it wasn't just the adrenaline rush that enamored Holland. He emphasized the unparalleled atmosphere that an audience brings to a live performance. The palpable energy, the laughter, the gasps, and the applause—all of it combined to create an intoxicating ambiance that fueled his passion. Additionally the Uncharted star also stressed the importance of performing at the peak of one's ability. It was, in his words, "amazing to feel that atmosphere from the audience and to make sure you perform at the best of your ability."

ALSO READ: 'That's not low, that's clever': When Tom Holland revealed he used to copy his friend's homework, only to get him in trouble

What's more is that Holland couldn't help but also express the joy of discovering a sense of home and a close-knit community during his time on set, stating, "Working on set is amazing because you form a family."

Our beloved Spider-Man, Tom Holland has come a long way

Tom Holland's journey in the world of acting has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting his career as a child actor, he made a significant leap into international stardom when he assumed the iconic role of Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, commencing with his appearance in Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

ALSO READ: ‘A miracle they let me on a live TV show’: When Tom Holland poked fun at his notorious habit of spoiling MCU movies

Beyond his web-slinging adventures, Tom has also showcased his talent in a diverse array of films such as The Impossible, In the Heart of the Sea, and The Lost City of Z, demonstrating his versatility as an actor.

Indeed, Holland's dedication and skill have not gone unnoticed, earning him accolades including a prestigious British Academy Film Award and three Saturn Awards.

Additionally as per the reports by multiple sources, Holland's impact extends beyond the silver screen. He is actively involved in philanthropy, exemplified by his sponsorship of the non-profit organization, "The Brothers Trust." Through this initiative, he strives to raise funds for charitable causes, showcasing his commitment to making a positive impact on the world beyond his cinematic endeavors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'My house is littered with...': When Tom Holland opened up about all props he sneakily took from Spider-Man sets