'Working The Second Time': AnnaLynne McCord Opens Up About Reconnecting With Boyfriend Danny Cipriani 8 Years After First Meet

Excision actress AnnaLynne McCord is dating British rugby player Danny Cipriani again. The pair decided to date each other again, eight years after meeting on a dating app called Raya.

During her appearance at the Race to Erase MS Gala on May 10, AnnaLynne McCord shared some exciting updates about her love life. The thirty-six-year-old former 90210 actress told People that she is in the early stages of a relationship with the British rugby player whom she has known for quite some time.

AnnaLynne McCord is dating Danny Cipriani again after a shared spiritual journey

McCord revealed that Cipriani and she first connected through the dating site Raya eight years ago. However, they had an initially stormy four-year relationship which was filled with ups and downs until Cipriani eventually got married and moved on. But by providence’s hand, they met again during their shared spiritual journey and decided to stay friends.

Initially, their friends were skeptical since most considered them being just friends as impossible. The actress doted on how Cipriani has transformed since their first meeting, which clearly shows how much she admires him from earlier encounters.

Their decision to remain in touch soon faced its first challenge upon the couple’s reunion after a period of separation. Within two days of their reuniting, according to the actress, it became apparent that there was no longer any platonic intention involved and this also led to something deeper. McCord told the news outlet, "My clothes evaporate around him."

Second time's the charm for couple AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani

The Nip/Tuck actress emphasized how both were committed to each other by saying, "It didn't work the first time around, it's working the second time around." She further mentioned how the couple is fostering true love mixed with a little bit of romance.

Meanwhile, the couple confirmed their relationship publicly last month. In response, Cipriani uploaded an emotional post on Instagram expressing his feelings for his lover while AnnaLynne McCord replied sweetly complimenting how much their union had changed her life forever.

