'Working With Those Other Actors...': Eddie Murphy Reveals Why It Took So Long To Make His Upcoming Film  Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy recently revealed why it took so long to make his upcoming fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Murphy, who has played the role of Detective Axel Foley in all three previous franchise films, reprised his iconic role decades later in the latest sequel.

The actor shared that the film faced delays due to possible creative reasons, explaining that he had been waiting for a screenplay with a strong story. He also expressed frustration with previous scripts where writers attempted to craft his comedic material while he wanted them to focus on the story instead. Read on further to know more details.

Eddie Murphy reveals his experience reprising his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy first appeared as Detective Axel Foley, starting with the original 1984 action comedy film Beverly Hills Cop, which remarkably became his career-defining role and helped him earn several top awards.

After playing this character in all three previous movies, Murphy reprised his role again decades later in the latest film of the franchise Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

In a recent interview with Comic Book Resources, the 63-year-old actor revealed his experience reprising his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 4. He said he found it easy to slip back into his role, noting that Beverly Hills Cop has remained popular with fans to this date, which helped him "just go back in and do it."

Murphy added, "Working with those other actors and doing that character, that movie was so popular. It's around all the time."

Advertisement

Eddie Murphy shares why it took so long to make Beverly Hills Cop 4

During his candid conversation with the outlet, Eddie Murphy further revealed why it took so long to make his upcoming movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The actor shared that the film faced delays due to possible creative reasons.

The outlet reported that Murphy explained that he had been waiting for a screenplay with a strong story. He also expressed frustration he had with the previous scripts in the past.

The Daddy Day Care actor explained that when writers create a script for him, he wants them to get him a "solid story," noting that he will naturally bring "comedy and make it funny."

ALSO READ: 'They’re Developing It': Eddie Murphy And Jerry Bruckheimer Are Already in Talks For Beverly Hills Cop 5

He further mentioned that the original Beverly Hills Cop script was initially not written "funny," noting the "original Beverly Hills Cop script is not written funny. It was a Sylvester Stallone action movie. Then he went and did a movie called Cobra, that was [his] Beverly Hills Cop."

Advertisement

Murphy noted that if he gets any project that any action star has, he will include humor and add a funny twist to the role, saying, "I'm not going to play it like Stallone, I'm not going to play it like Tom Cruise, I'm going to play it like me. So it adds this funny element to it."

ALSO READ: 'I Got A Script': Eddie Murphy Teases New Project With Martin Lawrence At Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Premiere

Meanwhile, Mark Molloy's Beverly Hills Cop 4 will premiere on Netflix on July 3, 2024. The film cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon, Eddie Murphy, Taylour Paige, and Paul Reiser, among other talented stars.