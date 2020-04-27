The World Of The Married gives The King: Eternal Monarch a run for its money with remarkable ratings

The World Of The Married and The King: Eternal Monarch had viewers' attention last weekend. But which K-Drama show had the upper hand? Find out the ratings below.

Lee Min-Ho might be one of the biggest attractions for The King: Eternal Monarch. But it seems like his handsome face isn't enough to keep viewers hooked to the K-Drama. International reports hint that The World Of The Married is giving SBS' Friday-Saturday drama a tough competition when it comes to ratings. JTBC’s cable drama stars Han So Hee, Kim Hee‑ae and Hae‑jun Park in lead roles. The show released in March and has viewers hooked. As a result, The World Of The Married has placed itself on the top spot of the rating table while The King: Eternal Monarch witnessed a drop on April 24.

According to Nielsen Korea, The King: Eternal Monarch's episode 3 aired on April 24 received a nationwide rating of 7.8 percent (11th overall) and 9 percent (7th overall) or an average of 8.4 percent. Whereas the fourth episode aired on April 25 received ratings of 8 percent (9th overall) and 9.7 percent (4th overall) or 8.85 percent on average.

As compared to the first two episodes, The King: Eternal Monarch episode 3 and 4 recorded lower ratings. The season premiere episode got 10.2 percent and 11.4 percent or 10.75 percent average rating while the second episode watched 8.4 percent and 11.6 percent, or 10 percent rating, Manila Bulletin reported.

As for The World of the Married, K-Drama's episodes 9 and 10 received nationwide ratings of 20.53 percent and 22.91 percent, respectively. With the 10th episode rating, The World of the Married becomes the second most-watched drama in the history of Korean cable history. The K-Drama is short of beating Sky Castle's 23.77 percent rating which hit the small screens in February 2019.

The World Of The Married or The King: Eternal Monarch, which K-Drama has you hooked? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

