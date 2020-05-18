The World of the Married: Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon & Han So Hee get emotional & say thanks post final episode

As The World of the Married's final episode aired on May 16, 2020, cast members Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-joon and Han So-hee got emotional in their goodbye message while thanking fans for loving the series.

Creating a stir amongst several Korean dramas is The World of the Married and it's for all the right reasons! Starring Kim Hee-ae as Ji Sun-woo, Park Hae-joon as Lee Tae-oh and Han So-hee as Yeo Da-kyung in the lead roles, this spicy K-drama looks into a love triangle where a married couple's life is turned upside down when the husband begins having an affair with another woman. The final episode aired on May 16, 2020, and broke its own record for the highest viewerships ratings achieved by any drama on a Korean cable network.

Episode 16 scored an average nationwide rating of 28.37 percent, according to Nielson Korea. To celebrate the success of The World of the Married, the cast members gave emotional goodbyes and thanked their fans in a BTS video, via Soompi. Hee-ae shared that because she lived as Ji Sun-woo for almost a year, now, it was going to be awkward as she wonders if she can live life without her beloved character. The actress feels very happy because she received so much love from the viewers and it was much more than she deserved.

"I also feel relieved that I completed a difficult assignment. I can’t think of anything more to say, other than thank you so much for giving us so much of your love. Please be healthy, and thank you so, so much for loving Ji Sun Woo and The World of the Married," Hee-ae added.

After introducing himself and his character in The World of the Married, Hae-joon commented on how he didn't expect to receive this much interest and was really surprised by the same. "I feel so relieved that the viewers enjoyed it so much. We worked so hard, and honestly, I feel sad now that it’s coming to an end. I hope you’ll continue to take an interest in the actors who participated in this drama. Thank you," the actor shared.

So-hee shared the same sentiments as her The World of the Married co-stars as she continued, "While I do feel a bit as if a weight has been lifted now that the drama has ended, I also feel that much sadder. I was lacking in many ways, so I have mixed emotions. Thank you to the many people who laughed and cried together with me, and I’ll become an actress who improves and learns more in the future. Thank you so, so much."

