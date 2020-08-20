The World of the Married, SKY Castle to Crash Landing on You: Highest Rated K Dramas in Cable TV of All Time

As the obsession surrounding K-dramas takes on the world, let's take a look at the Highest-Rated Korean Dramas in Cable TV of All Time. From Reply 1988 to Goblin, see where your favourite series landed on the list.

While all of us have been on lockdown mode for the longest time due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been nothing short of a major buzzkill. For many, entertainment has become a major source of distraction to step away from the harsh reality which is our current standard of living and step into the world of fiction. Whether it be catching up on movies we may have missed out on over the years or even binge-watching shows after shows. K-dramas, in particular, have become even more popular than ever before.

In 2020 itself, we had hit shows like The World of the Married, Crash Landing on You, Itaewon Class and Hospital Playlist that managed to win viewers' hearts for their intricate storytelling and splendid performances. Moreover, there have been several classics that constantly get a rewatch like Reply 1988 and Goblin. But, where do these popular dramas stand when it comes to the ratings game? Well, Allkpop comprised a list in May 2020, taking into account the nationwide Cable TV ratings from AGB Nielsen Media Research and shared the Highest-Rated K-Dramas in Cable TV of All Time.

Check out the Highest Rated K Dramas in Cable TV of All Time below:

1. The World of the Married: 28.37%

Overtaking SKY Castle when it comes to extraordinary ratings is this 2020 drama which starred Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-joon, and Han So-hee. The World of the Married's storyline centered on Ji Sun-woo (Hee-ae) a renowned doctor whose husband Lee Tae-oh (Hae-joon), a film director gets tangled in an extramarital affair with Yeo Da-kyung (So-hee).

2. SKY Castle: 23.78%

This 2019 drama became extremely popular and starred Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran, Yoon Se-ah, Oh Na-ra and Kim Seo-hyung. SKY Castle's storyline centered on a group of upper-class parents in Korea who will do anything to maintain their reputation and wealth.

3. Crash Landing on You: 21.68%

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's eternal chemistry was a highlight that made this 2020 drama a smash hit. Crash Landing on You's storyline centered on Ri Jeong-hyeok (Bin), a North Korean captain who encounters Yoon Se-ri (Ye-jin), a South Korean heiress when she literally crash lands into his arms due to a paragliding accident.

4. Reply 1988: 18.80%

Many would consider the beloved Reply series' third instalment Reply 1988 as the best out of the trio while starring Lee Hye-ri, Park Bo-gum, Go Kyung-pyo, Ryu Jun-yeol and Lee Dong-hwi. Reply 1988 centered on the lives of five friends who were neighbours in Ssangmun-dong, Dobong District.

5. Goblin: 18.68%

Also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, this Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, and Yook Sung-jae starrer is a personal favourite for many K-drama enthusiasts and it's all because of the trio's camaraderie. Imagine Goblin (Yoo), Grim Reaper (Dong-wook) and a 19-year-old girl named Ji Eun-tak (Go-eun) going on an unforgettable adventure; that's Goblin for you.

Moreover, completing the Top 10 positions is Lee Byung-hun and Kim Tae-ri's Mr. Sunshine (18.12%), Park Seo-joon and Kim Di-ma's Itaewon Class (16.55%), Do Kyung-soo and Nam Ji-hyun's 100 Days My Prince (14.41%), Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung and Jeon Mi-do's Hospital Playlist (12.70%) and Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo and Cho Jin-woong's Signal (12.54%).

NOTE: These ratings are subject to change as more K-dramas make its way on television every year.

Out of these beloved dramas, which is your all-time favourite and why? Reply in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, more than 6000 fans have signed a recent petition on Change.org requesting for a Crash Landing on You Season 2. However, there has been no confirmation as of yet as to whether Bin and Ye-jin will reunite once again for another season of CLOY. Moreover, Reply 1988's cast recently had a reunion and shared pictures of the same on Instagram that had fans elated beyond joy.

