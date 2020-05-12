The World Of The Married star Jeon Jin Seo under fire for controversial dating post; Agency apologises

The World Of The Married lands in another controversy after some of Jeon Jin Seo's old social media surface and tarnishes the actor's image.

It has been a controversial week for The World Of The Married. Two of the stars from the show have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, actor Jung Joon-won was under fire after he was caught drinking and smoking as a minor. Now, another minor-aged star has drawn eyeballs for an old social media post. Actor Jeon Jin Seo got tongues wagging when controversial posts featuring a male manhwa character flipping the bird was shared on his Facebook account.

The illustration included a speech bubble that reads, “All women, get lost” in rude language. The post caught fans' attention and blew up in Jin Seo's face. His agency T1 Entertainment dived into damage control by issuing an apology. The agency assured that the actor "had no malicious intent". However, he is "reflecting over having caused many people to feel discomfort because of his carelessness."

The talent management agency also requested fans to "not reinterpret the immaturity of a young 15-year-old actor as something with a malicious meaning." Read the full apology below:

Hello. This is T1 Entertainment.

First, we sincerely express our thanks for the interest and support you have shown Jeon Jin Seo, who is appearing in ‘The World of the Married.’

We express our sincere apologies over causing offence because Jeon Jin Seo in the past posted an image on his personal social media and used inappropriate language in his conversation with his friends.

Regarding the post in question, when Jeon Jin Seo entered middle school last year, his guardian prohibited him from dating, and at that time he uploaded a post with an attached image that his peer group was using to express things such as ‘I have a girlfriend’ or ‘I’m not dating.’ The image that has become controversial is one that was popular among his friends, and he simply posted it after receiving it. We inform you that he was not aware at all of the symbolism or implicit meaning.

Although he had no malicious intent, he is deeply reflecting over having caused many people to feel discomfort because of his carelessness. Also, under the guidance of his guardian and agency, he has deleted the account in question.

He is a young actor who is still maturing and developing his values, and we recognize that as his agency we have not done enough to give him guidance. Along with his guardian, we will work hard and guide him so that he can develop upright standards regarding his words and actions as well as his attitude. We will be cautious and make sure that this does not happen again.

In addition, we earnestly implore you to not reinterpret the immaturity of a young 15-year-old actor as something with a malicious meaning.

Finally, we apologize to the production team of ‘The World of the Married’ for causing a controversy.

Once again, we thank you for the interest and support you have shown Jeon Jin Seo, and he will repay you for this through good acting and an upright image. Thank you.

Jung Joon-won too issued an apology via his agency. The 16-year-old actor (Korean age: 17) was pictured smoking and drinking with his friends. Given he is underaged, viewers demanded his removal from the show. His agency, DAIN Entertainment issued a statement apologising for his actions. Read all about it here: The World of the Married star Jung Joon Won caught drinking, smoking as a minor; Agency apologises for him

Meanwhile, The World Of The Married has been holding the top spot over the weekend, giving The King: Eternal Monarch a run for its money. The K-Drama set a new record with their May 1 and 2 episodes. The series recorded the highest ratings ever by any drama in Korean cable. The series managed to hold on to the top spot with an average nationwide rating of 24.3 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.

For the unversed, The World of the Married stars Kim Hee-ae and Park Hae-joon in the lead. The two stars essay the role of a married couple (Ji Sun-woo and Lee Tae-ho). Their marriage hits the rocks when it is revealed that Tae-ho is having an affair with Yeo Da-kyung (Han So-hee).

