The World of the Married star Jung Joon Won caught drinking, smoking as a minor; Agency apologises for him

Jung Joon-won, 16, who stars in The World of the Married was caught drinking soju and smoking cigarettes with his friends, while still being a minor. Joon-won's agency, DAIN Entertainment, put out a statement apologising on their client's behalf.

One of the most popular K-dramas which is creating a global storm and breaking domestic TRP records is the wickedly addictive, The World of the Married. Starring Kim Hee-ae and Park Hae-joon as the married couple Ji Sun-woo and Lee Tae-ho, things take a turn in The World of the Married when it's found out that Tae-ho is having an affair with Yeo Da-kyung (Han So-hee). Jung Joon-won as Cha Hae-kang, who is Cha Do-cheol's (Kim Tae-hyang) son, has been getting appreciation for his performance in the drama.

However, Joon-won's reputation might have been dampened incredibly with some recent controversial photos of the star with his friends which have gone viral on the Internet. The photos, which were found in the 16-year-old actor's (Korean age: 17) Facebook page, sees him drinking soju and smoking cigarettes with his friends. Given how he is a minor, there was obvious controversy surrounding Joon-won as fans demanded that he be removed completely from The World of the Married. As Joon-won's arc is presumably over in the series, he will not be seen in episodes 15 and 16.

Joon-won's agency DAIN Entertainment put out a statement apologising on their client's behalf. "Hello, this is DAIN Entertainment. This is our agency’s response to Jung Joon Won’s social media posts that were revealed today. First, our job is to manage actors, so we sincerely apologize for any inadequacy on our part in managing our artist. Currently, we are conducting a thorough internal investigation into the situation and will ensure that it does not happen again," the statement began, via Soompi.

"We are sorry for causing an incident of public criticism at a time when society is disordered due to COVID-19. We are also deeply sorry to the production staff of the drama, The World of the Married. We will be more careful in managing our artists in the future and do our best to prevent a recurrence and move toward improvement instead. Thank you," their statement concluded.

