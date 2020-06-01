The World of the Married's Han So Hee opens up on doing a controversial role, first love scene & hate comments

The World of the Married actress Han So Hee reveals various facets related to her acting, the show as well as her fans across national borders. Read on for further details.

If you are a K-drama addict then you must have definitely watched The World of the Married that has faring quite well as per multiple reports. The story that revolves around the issues faced by a married couple after the entry of a woman named Yeo Da-Kyung into their lives. The role of Da-Kyung is being played by well-known actress Han So He. In a recent interview with a leading media portal, Han opens up on her own trials and tribulations post playing a complicated character in the show.

First of all, she reveals that her life has changed post doing the show and that she is grateful for all the attention. However, Han considers living up to expectations a kind of burden. She then states how co-stars Park and Kim helped her stay stable amidst the shooting for The World of the Married. Han then gets talking about her first love scene with Park which according to her wasn't difficult, courtesy producer Mo and Park himself. She also reveals how the scene was rehearsed multiple times so that it looks beautiful instead of obscene.

Han makes an interesting revelation about hate messages that she had received the previous month for doing a controversial role. The actress says that she has received around 60,000 comments all of which were hate messages. Most of these comments came in from Indonesian viewers. However, Han adds that she was excited about the drama being watched across national borders. She also found it funny when some of those viewer fans took her side. The K-drama starlet has now some bigger plans post the show and is looking forward for more opportunities in acting.

