The World of the Married's Han So Hee pours her heart out in letters to fans: Scold if I start screwing around

The World of the Married star Han So Hee pens numerous letters to her fans. She reached out to them, requesting them to scold her if they feel she is screwing around.

The World of the Married ended earlier this month with impressive ratings. The Korean drama saw all the actors put their best foot forward and bowled everyone over with their acts. A few weeks after the show ended, Han So Hee shared a series of letters she penned on different dates, all addressed to her fans and poured her heart out. The actress shared the letter she penned when she received her first coffee truck from her fans on the sets of the show.

As translated by Koreaboo, So Hee wrote, "I really wanted to upload the photo of the coffee truck you sent me, so I posted it, and I’m thinking about how to express my gratitude. That’s the first coffee truck I’ve ever received from fans. What made you think to send me a coffee truck? I was so happy, touched, and proud all day long." The letter was written on May 9.

In another lengthy letter, she wrote on May 30, So Hee said, "I was writing that above when I had to hurry back to filming, so that’s why I came back to post it on my blog. I didn’t want to say hello just for show, so I was a little late. I’m sorry. The World of the Married came to a final close with the awards ceremony. I’ve been thinking again and again about how to thank you, but the conclusion was that I couldn’t express it in words."

On June 8, she drafted a letter and said, "Here I am greeting you for the third time. How have you been? I think it’s gotten hotter out. I used to hate the air of the air conditioner, but today, my hands gravitated toward the remote." Releasing her more recently written letter, The World of The Married star requested fans to "scold" her if they feel she is screwing around.

"I’m finally finishing this post on June 21. I wrote it over and over again thinking my sincerity would get across if I did, but now that I have enough time to ask how you’re doing in a more leisurely way, I’m trying this again. Did you eat today? It’s a little past lunch right now. I hope you eat. I haven’t been able to remember meals these days, so I’ve been busier than when I was filming because of going to the oriental clinic, taking oriental medicine, and doing yoga. I’m taking oriental medicine when I never used to even put any medicine near my mouth," she said.

She also revealed that she hasn't been eating properly. "My body was worn down because I kept eating take-out and food from the convenience store. They taste the best though. Delivery steamed monkfish is really good. ‘Jjawang’, too. Anyway, it’s hard enough working in this heat, so let’s not get sick. I’m doing just fine. Thanks to my fans who know that no news is good news, I’ve been able to get some proper rest," she said.

"I know this might come off as flatulent, but I’m telling you to scold me if I ever start screwing around because I get blinded from the overwhelming love you shower me, haha. I wish you a good rest of your Sunday, and let’s go at it again on Monday. I’ll be back," she added.

