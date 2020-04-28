The World Of The Married's Kim Hee Ae is distancing herself from Park Hae Joon & Han So Hee; Here's Why

The World Of The Married star Kim Hee Ae confessed she is maintaining her distance from her co-stars Park Hae Joon and Han So Hee. There is a valid reason for it.

The World Of The Married star Kim Hee Ae confessed she is maintaining some distance with her co-stars Park Hae Joon - the actress's on-screen husband - and Han So Hee. Before you jump the gun and presume that something is wrong between the three actors, let us clear the air. Her distance has an on-screen connection. During JTBC’s recent online press conference for the K-Drama, Hee Ae revealed she wants to maintain distance for the sake of her performance on the show.

As reported by Soompi, Hee Ae confessed she is maintaining a distance on purpose. "It’s intentional on my part. I’m keeping my distance from Park Hae Joon and Han So Hee. Because I don’t want to lose the emotion [of my character],” she said. "So Hee is so polite and pretty, and I like her but I’m trying to keep my distance. So that I can properly immerse myself in my character’s emotions," she added.

Despite the distance, Hee Ae showered the actress with praises. "Han So Hee is the one in charge of beauty in our drama. She possesses a truly heavenly beauty, and I think that even those words alone aren’t enough to express it," she said.

"She’s very passionate, and her skills as an actress are already fully developed. If she’s already this perfect, I wonder what kind of actress she’ll be in the future, when she reaches my age. I can’t even imagine it. She works so hard, and in terms of her face and body, I think she’s flawless. She leaves nothing to be desired," she added.

The World of the Married has recorded second-highest viewership ratings ever achieved by any drama on a Korean cable network on April 25. The World of the Married premieres its new episode on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

