The World's Highest Paid Celebrities: Kylie Jenner TOPS Forbes 2020 list; BTS rank #47 with USD 50 million

Kylie Jenner's ongoing feud with Forbes over her billionaire status didn't stop the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star from attaining the top spot on the latter's 2020 list of The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities. Check out which celebrities made it to the Top 10 below.

2020 feels like the endgame for humanity as the world is trying to slowly get past the coronavirus pandemic. However, the damage has already been done, whether it be the loss of life or even the economy being affected drastically. Yet, that doesn't stop celebrities from bringing in the big dough as evidenced by Forbes' 2020 list of The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities. The 100 celebrities who made it to the prestigious list had combined earnings of USD 6.1 billion, which is USD 200 million lesser than 2019.

Topping the list, as expected, is Kylie Jenner, who raked in an impressive USD 590 million after selling 51 percent stakes ​in her Kylie cosmetics firm to Coty in January. Everyone is already aware of the ongoing feud between Forbes and Kylie as the business magazine accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of forging her tax documents to fake her billionaire status. As a reply to Forbes, Jenner had tweeted, "What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period. "Even creating tax returns that were likely forged." That’s your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading."

"But okay, I am blessed beyond my years. I have a beautiful daughter and a successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine. I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have," the 22-year-old snapped hard!

After Kylie, we have her brother-in-law, Kanye West, who comes in at #2 with an earning of USD 170 million, thanks to Yeezy. Roger Federer's impressive earnings of USD 106.3 million finds him a place in the 3rd spot, edging out Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who take up #4 and #5 with USD 105 million and USD 104 million respectively. Next up, we have Tyler Perry who raked in USD 97 million and found a spot on the 6th slot while Neymar earned the #7 ranking with USD 95.5 million in his deep pockets. Rounding up the Top 10 was Howard Stern, LeBron James and Dwayne Johnson who earned USD 90 million, USD 88.2 million and USD 87.5 million, respectively, thus filling out the #8, #9 and #10 spots.

BTS make it to the Forbes' acclaimed list for the second time as they earned an impressive USD 50 million and claimed the #47 spot. "The K-pop supergroup grossed USD 170 million on the road in 2019, more than any American band except Metallica," Forbes wrote as BTS' profile. Last year, BTS was in the 43rd position as they earned USD 57 million. Moreover, BTS is the only Korean act ever to be a part of the Forbes list.

Speaking of BTS, the septet recently made headlines for showing their support to the Black Lives Matter movement on Twitter. "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter," BTS tweeted in their official Twitter handle, which attracted a lot of positive attention from ARMY and non K-pop fans as well.

For now, BTS is engrossed in the FESTA 2020 celebrations as they will soon be celebrating their seventh anniversary, which is on June 13, 2020. On June 6, BTS will be joining the likes of Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and more as commencement speakers for Dear Class of 2020, a virtual graduation ceremony. Moreover, the septet will also be headlining the grad-night party. On June 14, ARMY will be getting a live concert experience from the confines of their homes with Bang Bang Con The Live. The online concert may have BTS performing songs from Map of the Soul: 7.

Moreover, BTS has already begun preparations for their next album, which will mostly be out in October 2020, as spoiled by Jin. The upcoming album will be their most personal yet as each member will have a big role to play when it comes to the responsibilities like producing and choreography. ARMY is also getting a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the album making, through V Live and YouTube Live sessions with the Bangtan boys.

