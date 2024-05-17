Worst Roommate Ever quickly became one of the talked-about series on Netflix when it first debuted back in 2022. Season 1 also got positive reviews from critics. It became Netflix's one of the most riveting documentary series and is currently at a 7/10 rating on IMDb.

Amidst these, Netflix has officially announced that it will bring Worst Roommate Ever second season. The first season had five parts. Read the details here for the upcoming season 2 of one of the most popular docuseries from Netflix in 2022.

When will Worst Roommate Ever season 2 come?

Netflix has officially announced that Worst Roommate Ever season 2 is scheduled to premiere on June 26th, 2024.

What will season 2 of Worst Roommate Ever be About?

The series focuses on individuals who live with strangers and discover that they are dangerous roommates. The five-part docu-series tells four distinct North and South American stories. Viewers get to know about the infamous individuals-- Jamison Bachman, K.C. Joy, and Dorothea Puente in five cases. The last story is made in two parts because it is very intense.

After the popularity of the first season, the second season is expected to feature even more such stories of danger and deception. While details of the upcoming season are yet to be revealed, fans can expect the same blend of intrigue and true crime, making them look forward to more.

It was a popular docuseries

The show proved to be a successful one as it stayed on top on Netflix for two weeks with people watching a total of 78.67 million hours around the globe and gathering over 26 million viewing hours in two weeks on Nielsen.

This was the fourth most-watched documentary series on FlixPatrol, only stayed behind by shows about Harry & Meghan, Formula 1 racing, and a series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. According to FlixPatrol, the show even made it into the top 10 most-watched shows in a total of 77 countries.